Anjo da Victoria’s Secret Elsa Hosk admite que foi alcoólica

A decade ago I was super lost, wasn't booking many (any) jobs so I decided to move to NYC. NYC was overwhelming and I got even more lost. It took me a while to realize all my problems started with me. I got clean and sober and learned I was an alcoholic and that there was a whole world out there that was living sober. I met some amazing people and friends and slowly found myself again… what followed because of that I could have never imagined. Grateful beyond words✨ Here are some of my favorite covers from the decade. For this new year I’m wishing you all so much love, health and happiness. And if you are struggling and feeling lost for whatever reasons, it’s ok. I hope you find the strength to move on and find happiness❤️