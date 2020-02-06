Morreu o ator Kirk Douglas aos 103 anos

Era uma lenda de Hollywood e desapareceu nesta madrugada: o ator Kirk Douglas morreu aos 103 anos.
Morreu o ator Kirk Douglas nesta quarta-feira, aos 103 anos. O anúncio do desaparecimento desta lenda de Hollywood, com participação em mais de 90 filmes, foi feito pelo seu filho, o também artista Michael Douglas.
It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.
“É com tremenda tristeza que eu e os meus irmãos anunciamos que Kirk Douglas partiu hoje aos 103 anos. Foi uma Lenda para o Mundo, um ator dos anos de ouro, um ser humano que procurava justiça e abraçava causas que julgava estarem certas”, começou por escrever o filho, Michael Douglas, no perfil de Instagram.
“Para mim e para os meus irmãos era simplesmente ‘pai’, para a Catherine (a atriz Catherine Zeta-Jones), um maravilhoso sogro, um grande avô e companheiro para a mulher, Anne”, concluiu Michael Douglas.
Entre os mais de 90 filmes nos quais Kirk Douglas participou, destacam-se o inesquecível “Spartacus” (1960) ou “Horizontes da Glória” (1957).
Depois de ter sofrido um AVC em 1996, que lhe limitou a fala, Kirk Douglas parou de trabalhar no cinema.