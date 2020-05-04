Amber Heard de luto após morte da mãe

Amber Heard está de luto depois da morte da sua mãe, Paige Heard, que tinha 63 anos. “Vai deixar saudade nas profundezas dos nossos corações para sempre”, afirmou.
A atriz norte-americana, que integrou o elenco de filmes como “Aquaman”, “London Fields”, “Liga da Justiça”, entre outros, prestou, este domingo, homenagem à progenitora no Instagram.
“Estou de coração partido e devastada com a morte da minha mãe, Paige Heard. Deixou-nos muito cedo, agarrada à memória da usa linda e gentil alma”, começou por escrever a intérprete. “Vai deixar saudade nas profundezas dos nossos corações para sempre. O seu coração aberto e firme fez de si a mulher mais linda que já conheci”, prosseguiu.
View this post on Instagram
I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever. Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known. It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years. This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving.
Nesta altura, por muito doloroso que seja, Amber Heard afirmou que se sente uma sortuda por ter sido sua filha.
“Têm sido dias muito difíceis, mas nestas alturas, lembro-me do que fica: o amor. A simpatia, o apoio e a generosidade que eu e a minha irmã temos recebido dos nossos amigos e familiares tem sido reconfortante”, rematou.
LEIA TAMBÉM:
Ex-mulher de Johnny Depp apanhada aos beijos a Bianca Butti