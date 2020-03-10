Katy Perry está de luto

Katy Perry anunciou nas redes sociais esta segunda-feira a morte da avó, Ann Hudson, aos 99 anos.
A cantora está de luto pela morte da avó e, na conta de Instagram, fez-lhe uma homenagem, na qual recordou a “a batalhadora” e explicou que lhe deve tudo.
“Se há uma vida após a morte que tem uma sala de espera dos que estão a ir e dos que estão vir, a minha mente pergunta se a alma que está à espera para chegar ao meu mundo recebeu um beijo na testa da minha doce avó, que foi embora da Terra ontem”, começou por escrever a artista.
“Ann Pearl Hudson foi uma batalhadora. […] Sempre foi autêntica, engraçada e cheia de coisas fofas e aconchegantes que habitualmente associamos às avós. Dava-me notas de dólares novinhas, deixava-nos comer as suas bolachas de amêndoas preferidas, enquanto fazíamos perguntas sobre os diferentes fãs que ela tinha nas molduras das suas paredes”, recordou.
Katy Perry destacou ainda as semelhanças com a avó Ann. “Quando o meu talento aparece, é a Ann. Quando a minha autenticidade aparece, é a Ann. Quando a minha teimosia aparece, que inferno, é a Ann. Quando o meu espírito lutador aparece, é a Ann. Quando o meu estilo aparece, é a Ann”, acrescentou.
“Que ela descanse em paz e beije a testa da alma que virá, deixando saber que tudo ficará bem, especialmente agora que ganharam um anjo no céu para protegê-los”, completou.
Recorde-se que Katy Perry está grávida do primeiro filho em comum com o noivo, Orlando Bloom. O ator já é pai de Flynn, de nove anos, fruto do seu antigo relacionamento com Miranda Kerr.
