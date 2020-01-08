Harry e Meghan deixam de ser membros “sénior” da família real

A notícia apanhou esta noite o Reino Unido de surpresa: os duques de Sussex acabam de anunciar que vão passar a ser independentes financeiramente. E vão passar mais tempo na América do Norte.
Como uma “bomba”. É assim que os ingleses estão a receber a notícia de que Harry e Meghan, os duques de Sussex, vão deixar de ser “membros seniores da família real”, vão trabalhar para serem “independentes financeiramente” e ainda esperam passar mais tempo na América do Norte.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“Pretendemos recuar como membros ‘principais’ da Família Real e começar a trabalhar para a independência a nível financeiro, enquanto continuamos a apoiar inteiramente sua majestade, a rainha”, referiram os duques, em comunicado, no perfil de Instagram.
“Planeamos dividir o nosso tempo entre o Reino Unido e a América do Norte, a continuar a honrar o nosso dever com a rainha, a Commonwealth e as instituições das quais somos patronos”, concluíram Harry e Meghan.