Harry e Meghan fazem apelo sobre a Covid-19: “Precisamos uns dos outros”

Harry e Meghan usaram as redes sociais para falar pela primeira vez sobre a pandemia do coronavírus.
Em isolamento no Canadá, os duques de Sussex publicaram uma mensagem na conta de Instagram, na qual referiram a necessidade de apoio mutuo e destacaram que “estes são tempos de incerteza”.
“Agora, mais do que nunca, precisamos uns dos outros. Precisamos uns dos outros para a verdade, para o apoio, e para nos sentirmos menos sozinhos durante um momento em que, honestamente, pode parecer assustador”, afirmaram.
“Frequentemente falamos sobre compaixão. As nossas vidas estão todas a ser afetadas de alguma forma por isto. […] Como nos aproximamos uns dos outros e das nossas comunidades com empatia e bondade é mais importante do que nunca”, acrescentaram.
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…
“Estamos todos juntos nisto, como uma comunidade global podemos apoiarmo-nos uns aos outros através deste processo – e construir uma comunidade digital que seja segura para cada um de nós”, completaram.
Recorde-se que Harry e Meghan estão no Canadá desde que anunciaram o afastamento das funções reais para serem financeiramente independentes.
O casal desempenhou o último ato oficial com membros da realeza há uma semana, no serviço anual da Commonwealth, na abadia de Westminster, em Londres, e deixarão de ser considerados como membros seniores da realeza britânica já no próximo dia 31 de março.
