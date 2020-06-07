Revelada fotografia inédita do príncipe William com os filhos

Instagram Kensington Royal

O Palácio de Kensington partilhou nas redes sociais uma fotografia exclusiva de príncipe William e os filhos, George e Charlotte, em atividades durante o confinamento.

Cerca de dois meses e meio depois de entrarem em quarentena devido à Covid-19, a família foi fotografada por Kate Middleton a fazer voluntariado.

Apesar de o momento ter sido revelado este sábado no Instagram dos duques de Cambridge, as imagens remontam a abril, quando entregaram comida no estado de Sandringham.

De recordar que além de George, de seis anos, e Charlotte, de quatro, o casal tem ainda outro filho, Louis, de dois.

