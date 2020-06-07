Revelada fotografia inédita do príncipe William com os filhos

O Palácio de Kensington partilhou nas redes sociais uma fotografia exclusiva de príncipe William e os filhos, George e Charlotte, em atividades durante o confinamento.
Cerca de dois meses e meio depois de entrarem em quarentena devido à Covid-19, a família foi fotografada por Kate Middleton a fazer voluntariado.
Apesar de o momento ter sido revelado este sábado no Instagram dos duques de Cambridge, as imagens remontam a abril, quando entregaram comida no estado de Sandringham.
As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort. In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area. Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full.
De recordar que além de George, de seis anos, e Charlotte, de quatro, o casal tem ainda outro filho, Louis, de dois.
